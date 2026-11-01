Four Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Ujjain Hotel Chamber

Four workers died after entering a waste chamber at a hotel in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on the night of 1 November 2026. The incident occurred at Shri Ganga Hotel on Dewas Road, where the workers were assigned to clean a chamber used for collecting leftover food and residual waste. Two additional individuals who attempted to rescue the trapped workers also fell ill and required hospital treatment.
Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
According to Hindustan Times, the workers collapsed inside the chamber due to exposure to toxic gas and a slippery surface.
Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma stated that a fifth cleaner, Hemraj, entered the chamber to assist but managed to exit after experiencing breathing difficulties. Two others who entered to help also became ill and were admitted to hospital for treatment.
As reported by Siasat, the incident took place around 11 pm. After the four workers were pulled out, police administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but the victims could not be revived.
The deceased were transported to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The district administration has stated that an inquiry will determine whether the workers entered the chamber voluntarily for cleaning or fell in accidentally.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, District Collector Raushan Kumar Singh confirmed that two individuals initially entered the chamber, followed by two more who attempted to rescue them.
All four lost their lives. Authorities are gathering further details to clarify the sequence of events and the reasons for the workers' entry into the chamber.
"After receiving information about the incident, a team from Madhav Nagar police station rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The workers had become trapped inside," Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said, as cited in multiple reports.
As noted in an article by Deccan Herald, three of the deceased have been identified as Kamlesh Tamboli, Nitin Wahid, and Manoj Meena. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The district magistrate reiterated that the administration will take further action based on the investigation's findings.
Rescue operations were challenging as coverage revealed, with police using a cutting machine to open the metal chamber door. The operation lasted nearly 90 minutes, and a police sub-inspector sustained injuries during the rescue attempt.
Officials responded quickly following reports of the incident, and the families of the deceased have demanded strict action against the hotel owner. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are examining whether safety protocols were followed at the hotel.
"The administration would investigate whether the workers entered the chamber to clean it or fell into it accidentally, and take further action accordingly," District Magistrate Roshan Kumar Singh stated.
The incident has raised concerns about worker safety and adherence to safety standards in hazardous environments as details emerged. The hotel management has not issued a public statement as of the latest updates, and the police investigation continues to determine accountability.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.