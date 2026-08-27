Four Naga Civilians Killed In Manipur Kangpokpi District

On 27 August 2026, four Naga civilians were killed, one person was injured, and another was reported missing following an ambush on the Imphal-Tamenglong road in Kangpokpi district, Manipur. The incident occurred between Makui Ashang and Thananba Naga village, amid ongoing tensions between the Naga and Kuki communities in the region. Security forces were deployed to the area, and a search operation was initiated for the missing individual.
According to Hindustan Times, the attack took place around 8:30 am and involved intense firing. The deceased were identified as Tadsongbou Ringkangmai, founder and principal of Right Path School, T. Khullen; Mariakdibou Wijunamai, executive member of Makui Youth Club; Japou MK, a student leader of Thonglang Akutpa; and Anil Wijunamai, executive member of Makui Youth Club. The injured individual was named as Gaikamang Ringkangmai, while Wisobou Charenamai, chairman of the Chawangkining Village Authority, was reported missing.
As reported by Scroll, local police stated that the attack was allegedly carried out by suspected Kuki armed groups. The incident led to the Naga People’s Organisation calling for a shutdown in Senapati district headquarters as a form of protest. The area where the ambush occurred is considered a vital lifeline for Naga villages along the Imphal-Tamenglong road.
Locals alleged that cadres of the Kuki National Front-Nehlun (KNF-N) or Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) were responsible for the ambush, though this claim could not be independently verified as coverage revealed. Additional security forces were rushed to the site, and the injured person was evacuated to a nearby hospital. A search operation for the missing individual was ongoing at the time of reporting.
Ethnic tensions between the Naga and Kuki communities have escalated since February 2026, following an alleged assault involving members of the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki-Zo communities in Ukhrul district as subsequent reporting indicated. At least 30 people from both communities have been killed since the escalation of hostilities earlier this year.
"Officials said intense firing was reported in the area following the attack. The circumstances leading to the incident and the identities of those responsible were not immediately established."
The broader context includes ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur since May 2023, initially between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which have since involved other groups. These clashes have resulted in at least 260 deaths and the displacement of over 59,000 people as further details emerged. The state government has identified certain sensitive areas but maintains there are no official buffer zones dividing communities.
Following the ambush, local authorities and civil society groups called for peace and stability. Meetings involving senior officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Losi Dikho and representatives from the United Naga Council, were held to address the situation and promote dialogue as analysis showed. Security measures were heightened in the affected areas to prevent further violence.
"Tensions between the Kukis and the Nagas escalated in Manipur in February after an alleged assault involving members of the Tangkhul Naga and the Kuki-Zo communities in the Ukhrul district."
Community leaders and organisations have continued to urge restraint and advocate for peaceful coexistence. The situation remains tense, with investigations ongoing and security forces maintaining a presence in the region as updates confirmed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.