Mumbai: Four Dead, Nine Injured As BEST Bus Runs Over Pedestrians in Bhandup

Four people, including three women, were killed and nine others injured when a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus reversed into a group of pedestrians outside Bhandup railway station in Mumbai on the night of 29 December 2025. The incident occurred around 10:00 pm as commuters queued for buses on a congested stretch of Station Road. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, and the bus driver was detained by police for questioning.
According to The Indian Express, the bus, operating on route number 606 between Bhandup station and Nardas Nagar, lost control while taking a turn on the crowded road. The driver, Santosh Sawant, was taken into custody immediately after the incident. A technical investigation was ordered to determine whether mechanical failure or human error caused the accident.
As reported by Hindustan Times, shopkeepers and bystanders were among the first to respond, helping pull injured victims from under the bus and providing water and assistance until emergency services arrived. The bus involved was a 9-metre air-conditioned Olectra model, recently introduced on the route. The area outside the station is known for congestion, with hawkers occupying much of the footpath, forcing pedestrians onto the road.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the accident took place as the bus was reversing at the end point of its route. The vehicle was a wet-leased midi bus from Olectra Greentech, and the driver was a regular employee of BEST. The police stated that an FIR was being registered, and the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital. The report also noted that the public relations department of BEST did not confirm the accident for over an hour after it occured.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced ₹5 lakh financial assistance for the families of the deceased. Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad called for an inquiry, raising concerns about the wet-leasing model and the operational safety of BEST buses. The bus conductor, Bhagwan Bhau Ghare, was also present during the incident.
This article added, eyewitnesses attributed the accident partly to hawker encroachment, which forced pedestrians onto the road. Saimini Mudaliyar, a pharmacist present at the scene, described hearing a loud thud and seeing people thrown by the impact. She recounted, “Within moments of the bus coming to a halt, people started lifting and pushing the stationary vehicle, indicating that several people were trapped underneath.”
“One person’s head was smashed, as if the bus had run over it, while another had an injury near the thigh,” Mudaliyar said, describing the aftermath of the accident.
This report highlighted, the bus was reversing when it struck the group of people waiting at the bus stop. The fire brigade, police, and ambulances responded, and the area was cordoned off for forensic examination. The incident drew comparisons to a similar fatal accident in Kurla in December 2024, which also involved a BEST electric bus and resulted in multiple casualties.
This news report said, BEST had recently announced special bus services for the New Year, including additional routes and night operations, to accommodate increased passenger demand. The accident has raised renewed concerns about pedestrian safety and the operational challenges faced by Mumbai’s public transport system.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.