Four Commandos Injured In Assam Police Camp Attack

In the early hours of 22 March 2026, four Assam Police commandos were injured when unidentified militants launched a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on a police commando camp in Jagun, Tinsukia district, Assam.

The incident occurred near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, with the attack beginning around 2:00 am and lasting for approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

The injured personnel were immediately provided medical attention, and security measures were heightened across the district.