Four Commandos Injured In Assam Police Camp Attack

In the early hours of 22 March 2026, four Assam Police commandos were injured when unidentified militants launched a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on a police commando camp in Jagun, Tinsukia district, Assam.
The incident occurred near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, with the attack beginning around 2:00 am and lasting for approximately 20 to 30 minutes.
The injured personnel were immediately provided medical attention, and security measures were heightened across the district.
According to The Indian Express, the attack involved the use of sophisticated RPGs, with one grenade entering a window and exploding inside the building, causing injuries and a fire.
Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh confirmed that all four injured commandos were receiving medical treatment, including one with burn injuries.
The post is located in a sparsely populated area surrounded by forests, and the attackers escaped after the personnel retaliated.
As reported by The Hindu, district officials stated that the assailants, suspected to be from a banned group fired indiscriminately and lobbed several grenades at the camp.
The ensuing gunfight lasted about 30 minutes before the attackers fled. Three of the four injured commandos sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to hospital. Authorities have launched a coordinated operation to locate the perpetrators.
Initial investigations indicated that at least five RPG shells were fired, with four detonating inside the camp. The blasts were followed by gunfire, and witnesses reported hearing multiple explosions starting at 2:01 am. Senior police officials, including the Tinsukia Senior Superintendent of Police, arrived at the scene soon after. Security was tightened across Tinsukia and Upper Assam in response to the attack.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the group responsible for the incident, but coverage revealed that the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) is suspected, given the timing and modus operandi. The camp’s proximity to the Arunachal Pradesh-Myanmar border, where ULFA-I maintains camps, is considered significant by investigators. No official claim of responsibility has been made as of the latest updates.
“One of those grenades entered a window in the building and exploded inside the room, leading to the injury of four personnel. It caused a fire, because of which one of the personnel has received burn injuries. All four of them are currently receiving medical treatment,” said IGP (Law & Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh.
Security agencies responded quickly by launching search operations in coordination with other forces to track down the attackers. The incident comes just weeks ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, scheduled for 9 April 2026, prompting authorities to request additional Central Armed Police Forces from the Centre to bolster security in the region.
Officials noted that the attackers vanished into the surrounding forests after the police retaliated. The state government has increased security arrangements and is monitoring the situation closely in the lead-up to the elections.
“We have launched an operation in coordination with other forces to find the attackers,” a district official stated, as quoted in the coverage.
In a related context, reporting indicated that a similar attack occurred in October of the previous year, when suspected militants targeted an Indian Army camp in Tinsukia. The banned ULFA-I group had claimed responsibility for that incident, and officials are examining possible links between the two attacks.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.