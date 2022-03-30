Four Arrested for Gang-Rape of Woman in Bengaluru

Karnataka police on Tuesday, 30 March, arrested four persons in connection with the gang-rape of a young woman from West Bengal in Bengaluru.

The arrested persons are identified as Rajath, Shivaran, Dev Saraoi, and Yogesh Kumar. All the accused are from New Delhi. The incident had come to light last week when the victim, a private company employee, lodged a complaint with Sanjaynagar police in Bengaluru in this regard.

DCP (North) Vinayak Patil stated that the complaint was lodged last week regarding the incident. The woman got introduced to Rajath, one of the accused, on a dating app and developed a friendship. She had gone to his house for dinner when the incident took place.