FIR Filed Against Fortis Founder’s Wife For Alleged Forgery, Breach of Trust

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has reportedly registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Aditi Singh, wife of Fortis Hospital founder Shivinder Mohan Singh, following a complaint by her sister-in-law, Japna Singh.
The FIR alleges criminal breach of trust, forgery, and conspiracy related to the management and control of assets valued at over Rs 500 crore belonging to a charitable society operating the hospital in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.
According to The Indian Express, the FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).
The complaint alleges that Aditi Singh, along with Shivinder Mohan Singh and other executive committee members, unlawfully removed legitimate members from the Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Charitable Society by using forged resignation letters and manipulated records.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Japna Singh, wife of Malvinder Mohan Singh, stated in her complaint that she was removed from the society without her knowledge or consent. She alleged that the accused created and submitted false documents to the Registrar of Societies, enabling them to consolidate control over the society’s assets and governance. The FIR also names Shivinder Mohan Singh and other family members as co-accused.
Forensic audit findings were cited in the complaint, with coverage revealing that the audit, titled Project Prism and prepared by Pipara & Co LLP, identified discrepancies in governance records, income tax filings, and financial transactions.
The audit pointed to a six-year gap in meeting records, missing minutes of annual general meetings, irregular appointments of office-bearers, and contradictory disclosures regarding the treasurer’s position.
The society in question operates the Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Hospital and reportedly generates an annual revenue of approximately Rs 30 crore. Analysis showed that the society’s assets include hospital infrastructure, medical equipment, and property, with the alleged offences said to have occurred from February 2024 onwards.
“I have been removed (from the society) by committing falsification/preparation of documents and other illegal means,” the FIR reads, as cited in the complaint by Japna Singh.
Further details from reporting indicated that the FIR alleges an annual general meeting in May 2024 was conducted at a residential address, which was unsuitable for such a meeting, and that notices for meetings were falsely shown as delivered across multiple cities on the same day.
The FIR also mentions unauthorised transactions and alleged diversion of funds, prompting a detailed examination of the society’s bank accounts and financial trail.
Officials at Fortis Healthcare have not commented on the matter. Details emerged that police intend to interrogate both brothers, their wives, and other stakeholders of the society as part of the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been reported as of 28 January 2026.
