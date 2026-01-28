FIR Filed Against Fortis Founder’s Wife For Alleged Forgery, Breach of Trust

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has reportedly registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Aditi Singh, wife of Fortis Hospital founder Shivinder Mohan Singh, following a complaint by her sister-in-law, Japna Singh.

The FIR alleges criminal breach of trust, forgery, and conspiracy related to the management and control of assets valued at over Rs 500 crore belonging to a charitable society operating the hospital in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.