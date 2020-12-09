Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Hospitalised

Veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon, 9 December, after suffering respiratory problems.

According to reports, 76-year-old Bhattacharya developed difficulty in breathing and his respiratory problems aggravated this afternoon. He has been unwell for quite some time as he was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), as well as other old age-related ailments for quite some time.