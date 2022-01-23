Former Punjab DGP and Navjot Sidhu's Advisor Booked for 'Hate Speech'
"I did not target Hindus as is being alleged. I used word 'Fitne', which means lawbreakers," Mohammad Mustafa said.
Former Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, an advisor to state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose wife Razia Sultana is a party's candidate, was booked on Sunday for his 'hate speech' during canvassing in Malerkotla, the Muslim-dominated town.
He has been booked for promoting enmity among communities.
Responding to the registration of case, Mustafa said:
"I did not target Hindus as is being alleged on social media. I used word 'Fitne', which means law breakers. I was angry at a group of Muslims who had tried to attack me. I was warning them, not Hindus."
In his video Mustafa was purportedly heard allegedly threatening Hindus with dire consequences if they organise events near his event during a public meeting on 20 January.
Local AAP candidate Jamil-ur-Rehman said he had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Mustafa. "He threatened to beat up AAP workers and candidate," Rehman had said.
