After ED & CBI, Now IT 'Searches' Anil Deshmukh's Nagpur Properties

The ED charge sheet came in the alleged corruption case against Deshmukh in which now dismissed cop Sachin Vaze had claimed that he was given a target to collect Rs 100 crore per month from Mumbai restaurateurs in his statement to the ED.



Vaze also alleged that Deshmukh and another minister had received kickbacks of Rs 40 crore from some police officers for reversing their transfers ordered by the then city police chief Param Bir Singh.



On Thursday, the state government suspended Deshmukh's ex-personal secretary Sanjiv Palande - an officer of additional collector rank - after his arrest by the ED on 26 June in the same case.