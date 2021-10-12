Former HRD Secretary Amit Khare Appointed as Advisor to PM Narendra Modi
Khare's last achievement before retirement was to put in shape the National Education Policy 2020.
Former Human Resource Development Secretary Amit Khare on Tuesday, 12 October, was appointed as adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
The appointments committee of the Cabinet approved Khare's appointment on contract basis on terms and conditions as applicable to re-employed officers of secretary level.
An IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer of the 1985 batch from Bihar/Jharkhand cadre, Khare was instrumental in bringing to light the infamous fodder scam in Bihar in the 1990s. He was also information and broadcasting secretary.
Khare's last achievement before retirement was to put in shape the National Education Policy 2020, an ambitious programme of the current regime.
