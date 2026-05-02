MP Sandeep Pathak, Who Recently Defected From AAP To BJP, Booked in Punjab

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, who recently left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been booked by Punjab Police. Two FIRs have been registered against him under non-bailable sections. Pathak was among seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who resigned and merged with the BJP, reducing AAP’s strength in the Upper House. The specific details of the FIRs have not been disclosed by authorities.