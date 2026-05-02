MP Sandeep Pathak, Who Recently Defected From AAP To BJP, Booked in Punjab

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, who recently left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been booked by Punjab Police. Two FIRs have been registered against him under non-bailable sections. Pathak was among seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs who resigned and merged with the BJP, reducing AAP’s strength in the Upper House. The specific details of the FIRs have not been disclosed by authorities.
According to Deccan Herald, BJP leaders have strongly criticised the Punjab government, alleging that the FIRs are an act of political vendetta orchestrated by AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. BJP spokespersons Sudhanshu Trivedi and Shehzad Poonawalla accused the state government of misusing police powers to target political opponents.
As reported by The Hindu, Shehzad Poonawalla stated on social media that the Punjab Police were being used to settle political scores. He further alleged that Bhagwant Mann was complicit in these actions, intensifying the BJP’s criticism of the AAP leadership.
Coverage revealed that Sandeep Pathak was seen leaving his Delhi residence before police arrived. When approached for comment, Pathak stated he was unaware of any FIRs against him. The Punjab Police have not issued an official statement regarding the cases or their grounds.
As highlighted by recent developments, security was increased outside Pathak’s residence following the news of the FIRs. The other MPs who left AAP alongside Pathak include Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney, and Swati Maliwal, with six of them representing Punjab.
"Those whom your leader was calling the apple of his eye just a few days ago, today, as soon as they switch parties, flaws start appearing in them. Isn't this proof of Aam Aadmi Party's double standards?" — Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP president
Further information indicated that the Punjab Police team reached Pathak’s Delhi residence, but he had already left. BJP working president Ashwani Sharma described the FIRs as an attempt to use law enforcement as a political weapon and accused the state government of creating a climate of fear and panic.
Reporting indicated that the FIRs were filed under non-bailable sections, but the reasons for the cases remain unclear. The timing of the FIRs, coming soon after Pathak’s defection, has been a focal point of BJP’s allegations of political retaliation.
Details confirmed that no further information about the FIRs has been made public. The developments have intensified the political standoff between AAP and BJP in Punjab, with both parties maintaining their respective positions on the issue.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.