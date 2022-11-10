10 Dead, Including Nine Indian Workers in Maldives Fire
The fire originated from the ground floor of a vehicle repair garage.
At least 10 people died and several others were injured in a fire that broke out in the capital city of Maldives, Male on Thursday, 10 November.
The 10 bodies that have been recovered from the upper floor of the building included nine Indians and a Bangladeshi national.
According to reports, the fire originated at a vehicle repair garage.
An evacuation centre has been established in Maanfannu Stadium by the National Disaster Management Authority of Maldives for those who have been affected by the fire.
The Indian High Commission in Maldives offered their condolences and stated that they are in regular communication with Maldivian authorities.
Topics: Maldives Indians Abroad Indo-Maldives
