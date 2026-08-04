FIR Registered After Lucknow School Van Attack Amid Kanwar Yatra

A school van carrying seven children was attacked in Lucknow’s Chowk area on the morning of 4 August 2026. The incident occurred after a minor collision between the van and a motorcycle. Following the altercation, a group of unidentified men vandalised the van, smashing its windows. No children were reported injured. Police registered a first information report (FIR) against three unidentified individuals and initiated an investigation using CCTV footage and viral videos.
According to Hindustan Times, eyewitnesses alleged that the attackers were part of the Kanwar Yatra procession. The van driver, Mohammad Aamir, stated that after a minor accident, members of a Kanwariya group stopped the van and began hurling stones, damaging the vehicle and frightening the children. Parents and bystanders reported that the incident took place in the presence of police officers, who initially described the matter as minor.
As reported by Scroll, police officials confirmed that six individuals on three motorcycles were involved in the incident. Surveillance footage was used to identify the registration numbers of the motorcycles. Authorities denied reports that stones were thrown at the van, stating that the damage was limited to the rear windshield and side mirror. The police assured that a case would be registered and the accused traced.
Maktoob Media highlighted that similar incidents involving Kanwariyas have been reported in multiple states during this year’s Kanwar Yatra. These include vehicle vandalism and confrontations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. In Lucknow, videos circulated on social media showed men surrounding and damaging the school van, prompting local protests and demands for action.
Further coverage revealed that the Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra, including helicopter flower showers for devotees across seven western districts. These measures are intended to ensure a safe and orderly pilgrimage, but authorities have also imposed traffic restrictions and school closures in several districts to manage crowds and prevent disruptions.
“After a minor accident, members of a Kanwariya group stopped the vehicles in front of my van and started hurling stones at the vehicle, damaging it and leaving the children terrified,” said Mohammad Aamir, the van driver.
Police officials stated that efforts are ongoing to identify the accused using available evidence as details emerged. The authorities have also responded to public concerns by increasing surveillance and promising legal action against those found responsible for the attack.
In addition, reporting indicated that school closures and traffic diversions have been implemented in several states to facilitate the movement of Kanwariyas and ensure the safety of schoolchildren. These measures are part of broader crowd-management strategies during the annual pilgrimage.
Local police have stated that the investigation is ongoing and that identification of the suspects is being prioritised following reports from parents and eyewitnesses. The authorities have reiterated that no children were injured and that legal proceedings will continue as evidence is gathered.
“The accused are being identified using CCTV footage and viral videos,” said the station house officer, Chowk police station.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.