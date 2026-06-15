UP Father Held for Killing Daughter at Police Station Over Marriage to Dalit Man

A 19-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside the Badausa police station in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, on 14 June. The incident occurred shortly after she reaffirmed her decision to remain with her Dalit husband, whom she had married against her family's wishes.

The accused, her father, was immediately apprehended by police at the scene. The victim was transported to a medical facility but succumbed to her injuries during treatment.