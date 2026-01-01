Fatal Explosion at Swiss Ski Resort Bar Leaves Many Dead, Injured

Several people were killed and many others injured after an explosion and subsequent fire occurred at the Le Constellation bar in the Crans-Montana ski resort in southwestern Switzerland.
The incident took place at approximately 1:30 am local time on 1 January 2026, during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Emergency services responded immediately, and the area was cordoned off with a no-fly zone imposed. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by Swiss authorities.
According to The Indian Express, the blast occurred at the Constellation Bar, which was hosting over a hundred people at the time. Police spokesperson Gaëtan Lathion confirmed that both fatalities and injuries were reported, and a helpline for affected families has been established. The police have not yet determined the cause of the explosion, and investigations are ongoing.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the emergency response included a large contingent of police, firefighters, and rescue workers. The operation at the site is still active, with authorities working to assist victims and secure the area. Local media cited by the report suggested the death toll could be significant, but official numbers have not been confirmed by police.
As highlighted by Deutsche Welle, the explosion took place while New Year celebrations were underway, and the venue is popular with tourists. More than 100 people were present in the bar at the time of the incident. The reason for the explosion was initially described as "unknown" by police, and helicopters were deployed as part of the emergency response.
"More than a hundred people were in the building, and we are seeing many injured and many dead," police spokesperson Gaëtan Lathion stated, according to official updates.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, unverified footage circulating on social media showed a fire burning at the bar during the celebrations. While some reports speculated that fireworks from the New Year’s Eve concert may have contributed to the fire, Swiss police have not confirmed any cause and continue to investigate all possibilities.
This report highlighted, quoting police spokesperson Gaetan Lathion, that the explosion’s origin remains unclear and that both fatalities and injuries have been confirmed. Video footage of the aftermath has circulated online, but its authenticity has not been independently verified by authorities.
This article mentioned that Crans-Montana is a luxury ski resort town, scheduled to host a speed skiing World Cup event at the end of January. The incident has drawn international attention due to the resort’s prominence and the timing during peak tourist season.
"We’re just at the beginning of our investigation, but this is an internationally renowned ski resort with lots of tourists," Lathion said, as this report mentioned.
This news report said that the area remains closed off as authorities continue their emergency operations. The police have urged the public to avoid the vicinity and have set up a reception center for families of those affected.
