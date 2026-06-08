1 Dead, 4 Injured as BEST Bus Rams Vehicles and Pedestrians in Mumbai

On the morning of 8 June 2026, a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus operating on route number 463/31 lost control near Veer Kotwal Garden, close to Plaza Cinema in Dadar (West), Mumbai. The bus collided with a car and a two-wheeler before striking several pedestrians. Emergency services responded promptly, and the injured were transported to Sion Hospital for treatment. One person was declared dead on arrival, while three others sustained serious injuries.
According to Hindustan Times, the deceased was an unidentified man aged between 22 and 25 years. Among the injured were a BEST conductor and a transit inspector, both of whom suffered significant trauma. The incident occurred around 10:00 am, causing major disruption in the busy Dadar market area during peak hours.
As reported by The Indian Express, CCTV footage captured the bus entering the junction and colliding with the vehicles, leading to chaos among motorists and bystanders. The four injured pedestrians were immediately rushed to Sion Hospital, and authorities began clearing the damaged vehicles to restore traffic flow in the area.
Police and traffic personnel initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Initial findings indicated that officials are examining CCTV footage and recording witness statements to ascertain whether driver negligence, mechanical failure, or another factor contributed to the crash.
Emergency teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and local police responded quickly following reports of the incident. The impact of the collision trapped motorists and pedestrians, prompting immediate rescue operations and medical attention for the victims.
“All four victims were shifted to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, also known as Sion Hospital, for treatment,” stated Dr Randhir, assistant medical officer at the hospital, as cited in the coverage.
Authorities restored traffic movement in the area after removing the damaged vehicles and debris as details emerged. The incident has renewed concerns about road safety and the operation of public transport buses on Mumbai’s congested roads.
Police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to determine liability and to establish whether the crash resulted from a mechanical issue or human error. The identities of the deceased and injured individuals have not been disclosed, in accordance with privacy protocols.
“The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety and the operation of public transport buses on Mumbai's congested roads,” the reporting indicated.
Efforts to improve safety measures for public transport and pedestrian zones are expected to be reviewed in light of this accident as coverage revealed. No further details regarding the condition of the injured or the outcome of the investigation have been released as of the latest updates.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.