Farmers to Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Protests Set to Intensify
Catch all the updates on the farmers’ protests here.
As the stand-off with the Centre over the farm laws enters Day 18, the protesting farmers have planned a rally to block the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in a bid to intensify the protests.
Earlier on Saturday, 12 December, a delegation of 29 pro-reform farmers met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to extend their support to the farm laws and threatened to stage a protest if those are repealed.
- The Congress on Saturday slammed PM Modi and said that the farmers of the country need more than just tall promises
- Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said that the Centre trying to stifle voices is unfortunate
- Earlier on Friday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union moved the Supreme Court against the three contentious farm laws
- Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to protesting farmers to be vigilant and not provide their platform to anti-social elements
AAP Workers To Observe Fast On Monday In Solidarity With Farmers
Aam Aadmi Party workers will observe a fast to protest against the farm laws on Monday, 14 December.
“Responding to the farmers' call Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided that all party workers will observe fast to protest against the farm laws,” party leader Gopal Rai said at a press conference.
Shashi Tharoor Joins Congress MPs Protesting The New Farm Laws at Jantar Mantar
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has joined party MPs protesting the new farm laws at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
“My friends here are asking the Centre to settle the matter with the farmers' unions and also to have winter session which should have been held by third week of Nov,” he told ANI.
Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Prakash Meet Amit Shah
Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Prakash arrived at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence for talks, reported ANI.
Farmers in Kerala Start Indefinite Protest in Support of Farmers Agitating in Delhi
Farmers under the joint farmers council in Kerala started an indefinite protest in the Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, 12 December in solidarity with the farmers agitating at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border, reported TNM.
The indefinite strike, launched in front of the Palayam Martyr’s column, was inaugurated by S Ramachandran Pillai, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and national vice-president of the All India Kisan Sabha.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.