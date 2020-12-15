Farmers’ Protest Enters Day 20; 2k Women Protesters to Join Today

As farmers intensified the protest against the three contentious farm laws and observed a nine-hour long fast on Monday, 14 December, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asserted that a meeting will definitely happen.

On Day 20 on Tuesday, over 2,000 women will join in the protests from various parts of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the farm laws are not only "anti-farmer" but also "anti-people" and have been brought in "to benefit some capitalists."