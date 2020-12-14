Farmers on 9-Hour Hunger Strike; Several Delhi Borders Still Shut

As the agitation against the three contentious farm laws entered Day 19 on Monday, 14 December, farmer union leaders began a hunger strike that will go on till 5 pm at various borders during the nationwide protest.

The hunger strike on Monday is part of the farmers’ plan to intensify their agitation.

The leaders also said that they will protest peacefully throughout the demonstration and not allow the Centre to derail their movement.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday reached Home Minister Amit Shah's residence for talks.