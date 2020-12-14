Farmers on 9-Hour Hunger Strike; Several Delhi Borders Still Shut
As the agitation against the three contentious farm laws entered Day 19 on Monday, 14 December, farmer union leaders began a hunger strike that will go on till 5 pm at various borders during the nationwide protest.
The hunger strike on Monday is part of the farmers’ plan to intensify their agitation.
The leaders also said that they will protest peacefully throughout the demonstration and not allow the Centre to derail their movement.
Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday reached Home Minister Amit Shah's residence for talks.
- Hundreds of farmers from Rajasthan blocked some major roads as part of their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march, while police set up barricades to stop farmers at the Rewari border on Sunday
- On Sunday, Punjab DIG Prisons Lakhminder Singh Jakhar resigned from his post, in solidarity with the ongoing protests
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he will join his party members to fast for a day in support of the protesting farmers
Arvind Kejriwal Urges People to Observe Fast in Solidarity With Farmers
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged people to observe a one-day fast in solidarity with farmers protesting against the farm laws. He himself is doing so in response to a call given by the farmers protesting at the Singhu border near Delhi.
“Fasting is sacred. Wherever you are, fast for our farmer brothers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle,” Kejriwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi. “In the end, farmers will definitely win,” he also said.
Union Agriculture Min Tomar at Amit Shah's Residence
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Home Minister Amit Shah's residence.
Delhi Borders Remain Closed As Farmers' Protest Carries On
As Ghazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests, people are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders, Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter on Monday.
“Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44,” the DTP further said.
Attempt to Wake up Centre: Farmers on Hunger Strike
As the 9-hour long fast by farmers began on Monday, they called it an “attempt to wake up the Centre”.
"The Centre is being stubborn about our demands. This is an attempt to wake them up," Balkaran Singh Brar, Working President, All India Kisan Sabha, Punjab said on Monday, according to ANI.
