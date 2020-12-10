Protests Enter Day 15; Farmer Unions Reject Govt Proposal
Catch all the updates on the farmers’ protests here.
Farmers’ protest against three contentious farm laws entered Day 15 on Thursday, 10 December.
Protesting farm leaders on Wednesday rejected the government's draft proposal for amendments in the three contentious laws and termed it “vague” and also called for protest demonstrations and ‘gheraos’ on 14 December, saying there was nothing new in the government's proposal.
In a draft proposal sent to 13 agitating farmer unions, the government said it was willing to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues. The government has given a written assurance that the MSP system will not be dropped, as per the new law.
- Amid the deadlock, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence on Wednesday
- Punjab Kisan Union’s RS Mansa had sought permission for the protesting farmers to use the Ramlila Ground in Delhi
- A joint delegation of Opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, calling for a repeal of the laws
Boris Johnson Confuses Farmers’ Protest With India-Pakistan Dispute
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday seemed to confuse two separate issues when he reiterated the UK government’s stance that any dispute between India and Pakistan was for the two countries to settle bilaterally.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.