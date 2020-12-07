Kejriwal to Visit Singhu Today as Farmers Protest Enters Day 12

As farmers continue to camp at Singhu border to protest against the farm laws in what is Day 12 of the protest against the central government's farm laws, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to pay a visit to the spot on Monday, 7 December.

The farmers are scheduled to meet the Centre for another round of talks on Wednesday.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK chief MK Stalin, and PAGD Chairperson Farooq Abdullah issued a joint statement on Sunday supporting the call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday by farmer groups.