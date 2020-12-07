Kejriwal to Visit Singhu Today as Farmers Protest Enters Day 12
Catch all the updates on the farmers’ protests here.
As farmers continue to camp at Singhu border to protest against the farm laws in what is Day 12 of the protest against the central government's farm laws, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to pay a visit to the spot on Monday, 7 December.
The farmers are scheduled to meet the Centre for another round of talks on Wednesday.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK chief MK Stalin, and PAGD Chairperson Farooq Abdullah issued a joint statement on Sunday supporting the call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday by farmer groups.
- Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have decided to support the call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 8 December.
- BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol said that he stands with farmers and his party and that the BJP-led government has the best interests of farmers in mind
- NCP’s Maharashtra Office said that party chief Sharad Pawar will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday over farmers’ protests
- Junior Union Minister for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Sunday said the Opposition is trying to instigate the farmers
Restrictions Under Section 144 Imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar
Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, police have said, according to ANI. The Noida Commissioner of Police on Sunday reportedly instructed officials to ensure its compliance in view of Bharat Bandh called by farmers on Tuesday.
CM Kejriwal to Visit Singhu Border on Monday
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit the Singhu Border (Haryana-Delhi border) on Monday where the farmers' protest has entered Day 12, ANI reported.
According to ANI, several other ministers of Delhi government will also be accompanying CM Kejriwal and will also inspect arrangements made for farmers at the spot.
BSP Extends Support to Bharat Bandh by Farmers
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supports the Bharat Bandh called by farmer Unions on 8 December over the farm laws, tweets party chief Mayawati.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.