Faridabad Woman Shot Dead By Estranged Husband Over Marital Dispute

A woman was shot dead outside her residence in Faridabad on the evening of 20 February 2026. The incident occurred in Sunlight Colony of Basantpur village, where the victim, who had been living separately from her husband due to a pending divorce case, was confronted by her estranged spouse. The altercation escalated, resulting in the husband firing multiple shots before fleeing the scene. The woman was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.