Faridabad: Woman Forced To Give Birth In Parking Area, Probe Initiated

A woman in Faridabad was compelled to deliver her baby in the parking area of a government health facility after reportedly finding the hospital gates locked during the night. The incident occurred at the Government Primary Health Centre in Sector 3, Ballabhgarh, on the night of 15–16 May 2026. The family, unable to access immediate medical assistance, conducted the delivery under torchlight. Both the mother and newborn were later confirmed to be healthy by authorities.