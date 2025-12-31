Faridabad Woman Gangraped in Moving Van After Getting Lift, 2 Suspects Detained

(Trigger warning: Mention of rape and sexual assault.)

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Faridabad after accepting a lift in a van at Metro Chowk during the early hours of 31 December 2025. The suspects reportedly threw the woman out of the moving vehicle near Raja Chowk, resulting in severe head injuries.

The woman managed to contact her sister for help and was subsequently found on the roadside and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police detained both suspects and recovered the van used in the incident. The woman’s condition was described as critical, and an FIR was registered based on her sister’s complaint.