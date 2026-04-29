Exit Polls: Dead Heat in Bengal, UDF in Kerala, Assam BJP, DMK Ahead in TN

Exit polls for the 2026 Assembly elections across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry were released after the conclusion of voting on 29 April. The projections suggest a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, a likely return to power for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, and a possible edge for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. Official results are scheduled for 4 May.
According to The Hindu, exit polls in West Bengal project the BJP winning between 146 and 161 seats, while the TMC is expected to secure 125 to 140 seats out of 294. Other parties are projected to win between six and ten seats. In Assam, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is predicted to retain power, with Axis My India forecasting 88 to 100 seats for the BJP and 24 to 36 for the Congress in the 126-member assembly.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Kerala's exit polls indicate a close contest, with pollsters predicting a possible return for the Congress-led UDF. The state, which voted on 9 April, has traditionally alternated between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and UDF, but the LDF broke this pattern in 2021. The accuracy of exit polls in Kerala has been broadly consistent with actual results in previous cycles.
As highlighted by Financial Express, Tamil Nadu's exit polls show the DMK-led alliance projected to win between 120 and 145 seats, comfortably above the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly. The AIADMK-led alliance is expected to secure between 65 and 100 seats, while the debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is projected to win between 10 and 25 seats. The state recorded a voter turnout of 85.10%.
Analysis showed that exit polls are conducted through structured field surveys outside polling stations, with trained teams collecting responses from voters immediately after casting their ballots. These projections are based on sample surveys and are intended to provide early indications of possible outcomes, though their accuracy can vary due to sampling limitations and non-response.
“Exit polls are statistical projections based on voter interviews conducted immediately after polling. They are not official results and should be treated only as indicative trends.”
In West Bengal, coverage revealed that the contest remains close, with both the TMC and BJP alliances vying for a majority. The state’s elections were held in two phases, with high-profile constituencies in Kolkata, Howrah, and surrounding districts. The unusually high “silence” rate among respondents has added uncertainty to the projections.
In Tamil Nadu, reporting indicated that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance is likely to secure a majority, with projections ranging from 122 to 145 seats. The AIADMK-led front is expected to win between 65 and 100 seats, while TVK’s debut performance is being closely watched, with estimates ranging from 10 to 24 seats. However, the Axis MyIndia poll predicted that TVK could be party number one or two.
In Kerala, further updates confirmed that exit poll predictions were released after 6:30 pm on 29 April, following the conclusion of voting in West Bengal. The Election Commission enforced a “silence period” prohibiting the publication of exit poll results from 7 am on 9 April until 6:30 pm on 29 April, with violations subject to penalties.
The methodology of exit polls, as detailed, involves collecting demographic data and voting preferences from respondents to estimate voting patterns and seat projections. These early estimates are widely disseminated through television, official pollster websites, and verified social media channels after the embargo is lifted.
“The exit poll results will be released today, April 29, for the five key elections - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and the union territory of Puducherry.”
In Assam, recent projections suggest the BJP-led alliance is likely to retain power, with seat estimates ranging from 88 to 101 for the BJP and 23 to 36 for the Congress. Puducherry also saw a record turnout, with exit polls indicating a competitive contest between the Congress-led and BJP-led alliances.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.