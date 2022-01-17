Execute Twin Towers Demolition Agreement Within a Week, SC to Supertech

The Supreme Court on Monday, 17 January, told Supertech to execute the agreement with a building demolition firm, finalised by Noida, within a week, to pull down its two 40-storey towers.

In August last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida.

Senior advocate Ravindra Kumar, representing the authority, submitted before a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant that demolition agency, Edifice Engineering, has been finalised to carry out the demolition of towers.

Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, representing Supertech, submitted his client would require additional two weeks to obtain the mandatory no-objection certificates (NOC) in connection with the demolition process, for example NOC from the Fire Department to store explosives to pull down the structures.