‘Won’t Be Intimidated’: EU Condemns Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Greenland

On 17 January 2026, US President Donald Trump announced a 10 percent tariff on goods from eight European countries. He added that the tariffs would rise to 25 percent from 1 June and remain in place until an agreement is reached for the US to buy Greenland.

The targeted countries include Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.

European Union leaders and heads of state from affected nations immediately condemned the move, calling it a threat to transatlantic relations and European sovereignty.