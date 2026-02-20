Eric Dane, Grey’s Anatomy Star, Dies At 53 After ALS Battle

Eric Dane, the American actor best known for his roles as Dr Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy and Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, died on 19 February at the age of 53.

His death came less than a year after he publicly revealed his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive and terminal motor neurone disease. Dane spent his final days surrounded by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia.