ED Raids ABG Shipyard Premises in Connection with Rs 22,000 Crore Bank Scam Case

"They took loan of Rs 1,228 from Indian Overseas Bank, Rs 1,244 crore from Punjab National Bank, Rs 1,614 crore from Bank of Baroda, Rs 7,089 crore from ICICI Bank and Rs 3,634 crore from IDBI Bank. Later they didn't pay the bank their dues. Initially the bank initiated an internal inquiry in which it was found that the company was cheating the consortium of Banks by diverting funds to different entities," the CBI had said.

ABG Shipyard Ltd had been in business with SBI since 2001.

The account of ABG Shipyard turned a non-performing asset (NPA) on 30 November 2013.