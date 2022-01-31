Election Commission to Review Ban on Physical Rallies, Roadshows Today

The Election Commission will hold a review meeting on Monday, 31 January, to discuss the existing ban on physical rallies and roadshows in view of declining COVID-19 cases.

The Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will meet the Union health secretary on Monday.

The Union health secretary is also likely to meet the poll body virtually at around 11 am on Monday. The health secretaries of five poll-bound states – UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – are also likely to join the virtual meeting.