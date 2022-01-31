Election Commission to Review Ban on Physical Rallies, Roadshows Today
The Union Health Secretary is likely to meet the poll body virtually at around 11 am on Monday.
The Election Commission will hold a review meeting on Monday, 31 January, to discuss the existing ban on physical rallies and roadshows in view of declining COVID-19 cases.
The Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will meet the Union health secretary on Monday.
The Union health secretary is also likely to meet the poll body virtually at around 11 am on Monday. The health secretaries of five poll-bound states – UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – are also likely to join the virtual meeting.
The poll body will take the decision on existing restrictions on the political rallies after reviewing the current COVID situation in the poll-bound states.
On 22 January, the Election Commission had extended, till 31 January, the ban on physical rallies and the roadshows amid the COVID-19 cases.
The poll body had allowed for physical meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with some restrictions after the review meeting with the Health Ministry and poll-bound states in that meeting.
The Assembly elections in five poll-bound states are scheduled to begin from 10 February. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases, while Manipur will vote in two phases. Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote for Assembly election in a single phase.
