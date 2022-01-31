ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commission to Review Ban on Physical Rallies, Roadshows Today

The Union Health Secretary is likely to meet the poll body virtually at around 11 am on Monday.

IANS
Published
Breaking News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Election Commission of India. Image used for representational purpose.</p></div>
i

The Election Commission will hold a review meeting on Monday, 31 January, to discuss the existing ban on physical rallies and roadshows in view of declining COVID-19 cases.

The Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will meet the Union health secretary on Monday.

The Union health secretary is also likely to meet the poll body virtually at around 11 am on Monday. The health secretaries of five poll-bound states – UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – are also likely to join the virtual meeting.

The poll body will take the decision on existing restrictions on the political rallies after reviewing the current COVID situation in the poll-bound states.

On 22 January, the Election Commission had extended, till 31 January, the ban on physical rallies and the roadshows amid the COVID-19 cases.

Also Read

EC Extends Ban on Political Rallies, Roadshows Till 31 January

EC Extends Ban on Political Rallies, Roadshows Till 31 January
ADVERTISEMENT

The poll body had allowed for physical meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with some restrictions after the review meeting with the Health Ministry and poll-bound states in that meeting.

The Assembly elections in five poll-bound states are scheduled to begin from 10 February. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases, while Manipur will vote in two phases. Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote for Assembly election in a single phase.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT