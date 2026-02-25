Elderly Killed In Goa Thar Crash; Locals Claim Man Booked Despite Woman Driving

A 65-year-old tourist from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, died after a rented Thar SUV carrying young tourists allegedly crashed into his car at a junction in Assagao, North Goa, on the night of 24 February 2026.

The incident occurred around 11:00 pm, resulting in fatal injuries to the elderly man and minor injuries to two other occupants, a woman and a five-year-old child. Police registered a case and seized the vehicle.