Violence Across Multiple Mexican States After Army Kills Druglord El Mencho

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho and leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was killed during a Mexican military operation in Jalisco on 22 February 2026. His death triggered widespread violence across multiple Mexican states, including roadblocks, arson, and disruptions to public services.

Several fatalities were reported, and embassies issued advisories for foreign nationals to shelter in place as authorities worked to restore order.