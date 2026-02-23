Violence Across Multiple Mexican States After Army Kills Druglord El Mencho

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho and leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was killed during a Mexican military operation in Jalisco on 22 February 2026. His death triggered widespread violence across multiple Mexican states, including roadblocks, arson, and disruptions to public services.
Several fatalities were reported, and embassies issued advisories for foreign nationals to shelter in place as authorities worked to restore order.
According to Hindustan Times, El Mencho was seriously injured in a shootout in Jalisco and died during an air transfer to Mexico City. The operation resulted in at least seven deaths, including National Guard members and law enforcement personnel. Schools in Guadalajara were closed, and flight operations at major airports were disrupted due to the violence.
As reported by The Hindu, the Indian Embassy in Mexico issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to seek shelter and avoid unnecessary movement, especially in Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero, and Nuevo Leon. The embassy provided a helpline and instructed citizens to follow local authorities’ directions and keep family informed of their safety.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the operation was led by Mexico’s defense ministry with intelligence support from the United States. The raid triggered blockades and arson in over half a dozen regions, with burning vehicles and armed gunmen reported. The US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau described the killing as a significant development for Mexico and the region.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, El Mencho was a former police officer who led the CJNG, one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal groups. The cartel expanded rapidly since 2010, trafficking drugs internationally and carrying out attacks on security forces. The operation that killed El Mencho involved special forces, the air force, and the National Guard, with several weapons and armored vehicles seized.
“The operation for his arrest was led by the Defense ministry, and he ended up being killed,” a government source familiar with the operation told Reuters, as cited in multiple reports.
Coverage revealed that some critics questioned the official account, suggesting El Mencho might still be alive. However, neither Mexican nor US officials have commented on these claims, and no credible evidence has been presented to contradict the official statements regarding his death.
Authorities responded quickly following reports of violence, with the US and Canada also issuing advisories for their citizens. The Mexican Embassy in the US debunked fake videos circulating online, clarifying that some footage of airport incidents was generated using artificial intelligence and not related to the current events.
International events were also affected as viral claims suggested FIFA might move World Cup 2026 matches out of Mexico due to unrest. However, no official announcement has been made by FIFA or Mexican authorities, and the tournament is still scheduled to proceed as planned, with enhanced security measures under consideration.
El Mencho’s death has intensified scrutiny of Mexico’s security situation as details emerged about his criminal background and the CJNG’s international reach. The cartel’s activities have included trafficking drugs to the US, Australia, Canada, Europe, Africa, and South America, and the group has been involved in violent confrontations with authorities for over a decade.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.