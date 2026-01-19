FIR Against Sanjay Singh, Pappu Yadav for 'Misleading' Manikarnika Ghat Content

Eight separate FIRs were registered in Varanasi after alleged AI-generated images and misleading claims about the redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat surfaced on social media.

The cases target eight individuals, including political leaders, and several social media accounts accused of spreading fabricated visuals and false information regarding the ongoing beautification work at one of Hinduism’s most sacred cremation sites.

Police stated that the content was contrary to the actual facts of the redevelopment project and was shared with the intent to mislead the public and provoke unrest. According to Hindustan Times, the FIRs were filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Officials alleged that some of the circulated visuals were linked to Hindu deities and were intended to hurt religious sentiments, spread misinformation, and disturb social harmony. The posts reportedly attracted a large number of objectionable comments and reposts, escalating tensions in the community.