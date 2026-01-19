FIR Against Sanjay Singh, Pappu Yadav for 'Misleading' Manikarnika Ghat Content

Eight separate FIRs were registered in Varanasi after alleged AI-generated images and misleading claims about the redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat surfaced on social media.
The cases target eight individuals, including political leaders, and several social media accounts accused of spreading fabricated visuals and false information regarding the ongoing beautification work at one of Hinduism’s most sacred cremation sites.
Police stated that the content was contrary to the actual facts of the redevelopment project and was shared with the intent to mislead the public and provoke unrest. According to Hindustan Times, the FIRs were filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Officials alleged that some of the circulated visuals were linked to Hindu deities and were intended to hurt religious sentiments, spread misinformation, and disturb social harmony. The posts reportedly attracted a large number of objectionable comments and reposts, escalating tensions in the community.
Those booked include Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Bihar Congress leader Pappu Yadav, and six others.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Police sources stated that the accused attempted to incite religious passion and disrupt social harmony by circulating misleading information through AI-generated texts and videos. The cyber cell is assisting in the investigation, and further action will be based on its findings.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the complaints were filed by the construction agency involved in the ghat’s redevelopment and a government official. The FIRs allege that the accused shared false and misleading photographs on social media, deceiving people who have faith in Hindu deities and triggering public outrage.
The posts also allegedly sought to link the Indian government with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, which further angered the public.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal stated that legal action is being taken not only against the original social media users but also those who reposted and commented on the content. The posts, according to police, presented distorted facts and misled devotees, leading to resentment in society. A detailed investigation is underway, and authorities have warned that strict action will continue against those spreading rumours and misinformation online.
“Attempts were made not only to hurt religious sentiments but also to create an anti-government mindset in society,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal said, as cited in multiple reports.
Further details indicate that the complaint was lodged by Mano, a resident of Tamil Nadu, whose company has been working on the ghat’s redevelopment since November 2025. The posts in question were shared on the night of 16 January and quickly attracted widespread attention, leading to a surge in objectionable comments and heightened tensions.
Opposition parties have criticised the government’s handling of the redevelopment and the subsequent legal action. Coverage revealed that the Congress and Samajwadi Party have accused the government of erasing heritage in the name of beautification, while local officials maintain that damaged idols and artwork will be preserved and reinstalled after construction.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has publicly dismissed the allegations as “false propaganda.” Statements from officials emphasised that the redevelopment is being conducted without disturbing the ghat’s religious significance, and that all artefacts will be preserved and reinstalled upon completion of the project.
“No temple was damaged at Manikarnika Ghat. Renovation work is being done to equip it with state-of-the-art facilities. Idols and artefacts found at a platform will be preserved and installed after construction,” District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said.
Political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, have challenged the government’s claims, demanding that the administration publicly display the idols to prove their assertions. Public statements from opposition figures have called for transparency and accountability regarding the handling of heritage artefacts during the redevelopment process.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.