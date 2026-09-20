Ed Sheeran Opens Solo Concert With Message on ‘Catastrophic’ Gaza Situation

Ed Sheeran opened his solo concert in Philadelphia on 19 September 2026 by describing the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic and unjustifiable.” The performance marked his first show since a series of controversies led to the withdrawal of several supporting acts from his US Loop Tour. Sheeran addressed the audience directly, expressing heartbreak over the scale of devastation and civilian loss in Gaza, and emphasised his desire for his music to promote unity and humanity rather than political division.
According to Hindustan Times, Sheeran stated, “My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians’ lives, of children’s lives.” He clarified that he did not want his shows to become political forums, but acknowledged the humanitarian crisis. The concert proceeded without any opening acts, following the withdrawal of several artists in solidarity with Macklemore, who was removed from the tour after making pro-Palestinian remarks.
As reported by The Guardian, Sheeran told the audience, “I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes and I’m so, so sorry for them.” He reiterated that he was not responsible for Macklemore’s removal, attributing the decision to the tour promoter. Outside the stadium, a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered, while some fans expressed disappointment over Sheeran’s perceived lack of a stronger stance.
As BBC coverage revealed, Sheeran addressed the controversy at the start of his set, saying, “I have tried in my career not to be a political commentator of any kind, because I want my music and shows to be about unity, not division; about humanity, not politics. But this is a humanitarian issue, and I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore.” The concert’s start time was delayed, and ticket prices varied significantly, with some fans obtaining last-minute deals after the controversy.
“What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate. My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians’ lives, of children’s lives, and this systemic injustice we’re seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked,” Sheeran said during his remarks.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Sheeran’s comments came amid calls for a boycott of his tour and criticism from some quarters for not taking a more explicit political position. Four supporting acts, including his backing band and artists such as Finneas, withdrew from the tour, citing their support for Palestinians. The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel also urged a boycott of Sheeran’s concerts.
Analysis showed that Sheeran apologised to fans for the turmoil, admitting he had made “mistakes” and expressing gratitude for the audience’s support. He emphasised that his concerts should remain inclusive spaces, regardless of differing views among attendees. The controversy led to a drop in ticket prices and refunds for some fans, but the Philadelphia show proceeded without major disruptions.
Sheeran’s remarks included a condemnation of the 7 October 2023 attacks in Israel, which he described as “horrific,” while also highlighting the ongoing suffering in Gaza. He stated his intention to contribute to relief efforts and acknowledged the complexity of the situation, saying he was “listening and learning” about the conflict as the tour resumed.
“This concert is still a place where everyone is welcome and everyone here can stand beside people that have opposing views,” Sheeran told the Philadelphia audience.
Ticket sales for the remaining US leg of the Loop Tour were affected, with some fans choosing to protest rather than attend. Others expressed support for Sheeran’s approach, stating that music should bring people together. The tour is scheduled to continue in North and South America, with no new opening acts announced as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.