ED Raids Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Homes In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on 27 May 2026 at multiple residences of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, including properties in Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram. The searches were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal payments from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to Exalogic Solutions, a company associated with Vijayan’s daughter, T Veena. The operation also included searches at the homes of other family members and CMRL officials.