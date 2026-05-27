ED Raids Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Homes In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on 27 May 2026 at multiple residences of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, including properties in Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram. The searches were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal payments from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to Exalogic Solutions, a company associated with Vijayan’s daughter, T Veena. The operation also included searches at the homes of other family members and CMRL officials.
According to Scroll, the ED is investigating whether CMRL paid approximately Rs 1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions between 2017 and 2021, with no evidence of services rendered in return. The mining company, partly owned by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, allegedly made these payments under a contract for software and marketing services.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the raids were conducted at around ten premises across Kerala under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Security personnel were deployed at the sites, and members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) protested outside Vijayan’s residences, alleging political motivation behind the ED’s actions.
As highlighted by The News Minute, the investigation also covers the residence of Vijayan’s son-in-law, former minister P A Mohammed Riyas, and the office of CMRL’s managing director. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is examining whether the payments to Exalogic Solutions were used to settle liabilities unrelated to actual services provided.
Further details indicate that the Kerala High Court had dismissed a petition by CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings just one day before the raids. The court declined to extend interim protection for CMRL officials, allowing the ED to proceed with its investigation.
“Such actions will not intimidate Pinarayi Vijayan or the CPI(M),” stated CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, as quoted in multiple reports.
Officials confirmed that the ED’s case was registered in 2024, focusing on alleged illegal payments made by CMRL to Exalogic Solutions during 2018 and 2019. The investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, with searches extending to Vijayan’s rental house in Thiruvananthapuram and other locations.
Searches are ongoing at 12 locations, including the residence of former minister Mohammed Riyaz in Kozhikode, as part of the broader probe into the alleged money laundering activities linked to CMRL.
The ED’s actions follow findings by the Income Tax Department and the SFIO, which reported that Exalogic Solutions received substantial payments from CMRL without documented services. Coverage revealed that the probe is based on these findings, with statements being recorded from those involved, including T Veena.
“We will fight till the last breath,” stated P A Mohammed Riyas, Vijayan’s son-in-law, in response to the raids.
Political reactions have been strong, with CPI(M) leaders condemning the raids as targeted actions against opposition figures. As details emerged, the party accused both the central government and the Congress-led United Democratic Front of encouraging the ED’s investigation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.