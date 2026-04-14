ED Arrests I-PAC Director Vinesh Chandel In Alleged Coal Smuggling Case

Vinesh Chandel, director and co-founder of political consultancy firm I-PAC, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on 13 April in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged coal smuggling in West Bengal.

The arrest occurred just days before the state’s two-phase Assembly elections scheduled for 23 and 29 April. Chandel, a law graduate and former journalist, has been associated with I-PAC since its inception and is known for his work with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).