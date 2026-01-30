The Economic Survey 2025-26 has recommended a re-examination of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, nearly two decades after its enactment. The Survey emphasises that while the RTI Act remains a cornerstone of transparency and accountability in India, certain provisions may need adjustment to better balance openness with effective governance. The document suggests that the law’s original intent should be preserved, even as it adapts to evolving administrative and global standards.
According to Bar and Bench, the Survey cautions that the RTI Act was never intended to serve as a tool for idle curiosity or to enable citizens to micro-manage government functioning. It highlights that excessive transparency, if not balanced, could undermine the effectiveness of governance by discouraging candid internal deliberations among officials.
As noted in an article by undefined, the Survey proposes that confidential reports, draft comments, and brainstorming notes could be exempted from disclosure until they become part of the final record. The document also suggests protecting service records and confidential staff reports from casual requests, and considers a narrowly defined ministerial veto, subject to parliamentary oversight, to prevent disclosures that could constrain governance.
The Survey draws comparisons with global practices, stating that India’s RTI framework is broader than those in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Sweden, where internal personnel rules, inter-agency memoranda, and policy formulation materials are often exempt from disclosure as coverage revealed. In contrast, India allows limited space for such exclusions, with draft notes and internal correspondence frequently entering the public domain.
The Survey warns that routine disclosure of internal drafts and remarks may weaken governance, as officials could become reluctant to express bold ideas or use candid language following analysis. It emphasises that accountability should be attached to final decisions rather than every preliminary thought or draft.
“Democracy functions best when officials can deliberate freely and are then held accountable for the decisions they finally endorse, not for every half-formed thought expressed along the way,” the Survey states.
In the context of global standards, the Survey notes that the United Kingdom, United States, and Sweden all provide broader exemptions for internal deliberations and confidential information, while India’s regime is particularly expansive as reporting indicated. The Survey suggests that preserving openness while retaining space for candid and effective decision-making is the current challenge for India’s RTI framework.
The Survey reiterates that the RTI Act should not be diluted but rather aligned with global best practices and evolving lessons at the end of its recommendations. It concludes that the law is best understood as a means to strengthen democracy, enabling citizens to demand accountability while ensuring that space for candid deliberation and respect for privacy remain protected.
“That balance between openness and candour is what will keep the RTI Act true to its purpose,” the Survey adds.
