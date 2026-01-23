ECI Launches ECINet App, Offers Global Collaboration On Election Tech

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched ECINet, a new website and app that consolidates over 40 of its existing applications for voters and election officials into a single platform. The launch took place during the second day of a three-day international conference for election management bodies and experts. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced that the ECI is prepared to assist other countries in developing similar platforms tailored to their legal and linguistic requirements.
According to The Indian Express, the ECINet app aims to streamline access to election-related services and information for both voters and officials. The platform brings together functionalities previously spread across multiple applications, enhancing efficiency and user experience. The launch was highlighted as a significant step in leveraging technology to improve election management and transparency.
During the conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressed foreign delegates and extended an offer for the ECI to collaborate with their election management bodies. He stated that the ECI could help develop similar platforms in accordance with the specific election laws and languages of other countries. This initiative is intended to foster international cooperation in the field of election technology as coverage revealed.
ECINet was presented as a tool to address the growing challenge of misinformation in the electoral process. The Chief Election Commissioner noted that the plenary session of the conference had expressed concern about the rapid spread of misinformation through various media channels. He described ECINet as one of the solutions to this issue, providing verified information and resources to both officials and the public following statements made at the event.
“With the advent of technology and the accelerated information that passes through citizens through various media interfaces, all election management bodies in the plenary yesterday were worried about misinformation. How do we address it? ECINet is one tool,” said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The app’s integration of multiple services is expected to simplify processes such as voter registration, information dissemination, and election monitoring. The ECI’s willingness to share its expertise and technology with other countries was emphasized as a move towards strengthening democratic processes globally as details emerged during the conference.
International delegates at the conference were briefed on the technical aspects of ECINet and the potential for adaptation in different jurisdictions. The ECI’s approach was presented as a model for election management bodies seeking to modernize their operations and counteract the impact of misinformation as analysis showed.
