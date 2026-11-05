EC Extends Voter Roll Revision To 6 States, UTs Including Odisha, Arunachal

The Election Commission of India has ordered the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to be conducted in six additional states and union territories, including Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh. This move is part of a phased nationwide exercise aimed at updating and verifying voter lists ahead of upcoming elections. The revision process involves field verification, document scrutiny, and the opportunity for eligible citizens to ensure their names are correctly included in the electoral rolls.
According to Scroll, the SIR process has previously been implemented in phases, beginning in Bihar and later extending to twelve states and union territories before the current expansion. The exercise requires booth-level officers to verify voter eligibility, sometimes requesting additional documentation, particularly when only Aadhaar cards have been submitted. Concerns have been raised that such requirements could inadvertently exclude genuine voters from the rolls.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Election Commission clarified that previously enrolled voters whose names are missing from the draft SIR rolls may submit Form 6 for inclusion, even if they were registered in earlier rolls. The Commission stated that submitting Form 6 in these circumstances does not constitute a false declaration, and no prosecution will be initiated solely on the grounds of prior enrolment.
As highlighted by Live Law, this clarification follows concerns raised before the Supreme Court regarding the legal implications for voters required to declare themselves as first-time applicants on Form 6. The Supreme Court has indicated that it will continue to monitor the process and may direct further extensions of deadlines if necessary. The Court also suggested that voters who have shifted residence should be allowed to use Form 8, which is intended for address changes and corrections.
"It is clarified that an elector whose name does not appear in the draft electoral roll may submit Form 6 to seek inclusion in the final electoral roll, in accordance with the prescribed procedure. The submission of Form 6 in such circumstances is not, by itself, false merely because the elector was previously enrolled," the Election Commission stated.
Analysis showed that the Commission will not take action against voters seeking re-enrolment through Form 6, provided they are not already enrolled in another constituency and their declaration is otherwise lawful. This assurance is intended to address apprehensions among voters about possible prosecution under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
In the context of cooperative federalism, coverage revealed that effective coordination between the Centre and states is essential for the success of such large-scale verification exercises. Challenges include ensuring that procedural requirements do not disproportionately impact vulnerable groups, such as migrants and marginalised communities, and that the verification process remains distinct from citizenship determination.
"Electoral roll verification is required to ensure election integrity, but it must not be used to disenfranchise voters. A transparent, inclusive and accountable revision process is essential to uphold universal adult suffrage and public confidence in democratic institutions," the analysis noted.
Instances from previous phases, particularly in Karnataka, demonstrated that the SIR process has sometimes resulted in duplicate or erroneous entries. At the end of the process, reporting indicated that over 800 voter IDs were linked to 397 names in a single constituency, highlighting the need for robust verification and grievance redressal mechanisms.
Efforts to address these challenges continue, with the Supreme Court urging the Election Commission to publish lists of deleted voters in local languages and facilitate their re-inclusion where appropriate. The Commission has also extended deadlines for claims and objections in several states, aiming to maximise voter participation and accuracy in the final rolls as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.