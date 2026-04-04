'Eats Beef, Supports Anti-Nationals': Assam CM Attacks Poll Candidate's Mother

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made public remarks on 4 April 2026 targeting Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury’s mother, Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, ahead of the state’s assembly polls scheduled for 9 April. Sarma alleged that Sujata Gurung Chowdhury eats beef, supports anti-national elements, and opposes Sanatani traditions, referencing her social media activity. The comments have drawn responses from both the candidate and her mother, as well as from the AJP leadership.
According to Hindustan Times, Sarma stated during a campaign event that the AJP had fielded a candidate whose mother’s Instagram posts allegedly show criticism of Lord Krishna, open consumption of beef, and support for individuals described as anti-national, including Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid. He further claimed that these posts suggest Pakistan is not an enemy nation.
Coverage revealed that Kunki Chowdhury dismissed the allegations as baseless, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was resorting to such claims due to fear of losing in the Central Guwahati constituency. Chowdhury, who entered politics only 15 days prior, stated in a video message that the chief minister’s remarks had inadvertently increased her visibility across India.
In response to the allegations, Sujata Gurung Chowdhury urged the BJP to verify facts before making public accusations. She highlighted her family’s contribution to the nation, noting that her grandfather, Ari Bahadur Gurung, was a signatory to the Indian Constitution representing the Gorkha community. She stated, “It is my daughter who is contesting the election as per her own choice. I wonder why the chief minister is dragging common people like us into such false accusations.”
The AJP, which is part of the Congress-led six-party alliance, criticised Sarma’s remarks, questioning the BJP’s commitment to its ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ slogan. The party stated that the electorate would see through what it described as a political conspiracy and respond accordingly as details emerged.
“With the chief minister taking my name, the whole of India will now know who Kunki Chowdhury is,” said the AJP candidate in her public statement.
Analysis showed that the contest in Assam has become increasingly personal, with Sarma employing direct attacks on opposition candidates and their families. The AJP’s leadership, including Lurinjyoti Gogoi, argued that such remarks divert attention from substantive issues affecting Central Guwahati, such as artificial flooding, and instead introduce debates around religion, food habits, and national identity.
Political observers noted that the BJP’s campaign strategy in Assam has included both development-focused messaging and appeals to cultural identity. The recent remarks by Sarma have intensified scrutiny of campaign rhetoric and its impact on the electoral environment according to recent coverage.
“Instead of addressing problems like artificial flooding in Central Guwahati, he is bringing religion, food habits and Pakistan into the debate,” stated AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi.
With the campaign period concluding on 7 April and voting set for 9 April, both the BJP and opposition alliances continue to hold rallies and public meetings. The outcome of the election will be announced on 4 May as the process unfolds.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.