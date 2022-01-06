Dunzo Raises $240 Million Led by Reliance Retail Ventures to Expand Business

E-commerce player Dunzo on Thursday, 6 January, raised $240 million to expand its footprint in India.

The freshly raised funds will be used in enabling instant delivery of essentials from a network of micro warehouses while also expanding its 'B2B' business vertical to enable logistics for the local merchants.

Currently, Dunzo is available across seven metro cities in India and the additional capital will be used to expand its business to 15 cities.

The investment was led by Reliance Retail Ventures, with participation from existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3L Capital and Alteria Capital.

With an investment of $200 million, Reliance Retail will own 25.8 percent stake on a fully diluted basis.