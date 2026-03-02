Dubai Airports Resume Limited Operations Amid Regional Tensions

Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport began a limited resumption of flight operations on 2 March 2026, following a two-day suspension due to escalating military conflict in West Asia. Only a small number of flights are permitted, and passengers are advised not to proceed to the airports unless directly contacted by their airlines with confirmed departure details. The move aims to facilitate the departure of stranded travellers while maintaining safety and order.
According to The Indian Express, Abu Dhabi Airports also announced the partial resumption of operations at Zayed International Airport, coordinating with authorities and airline partners. The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) urged passengers not to visit airports until notified by their airlines, emphasising the importance of following official instructions to avoid congestion and ensure smooth processing.
As reported by Hindustan Times, special flights have been initiated to enable the departure of stranded passengers. Dubai Airports confirmed that only a limited number of flights would operate, and both Emirates and flydubai announced the resumption of select services, prioritising customers with earlier bookings. Passengers are being contacted directly by airlines regarding rebooked flights and are advised to update their contact details and check flight status online.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Emirates and flydubai began operating limited flights from the evening of 2 March, while Etihad in Abu Dhabi restarted restricted repatriation and cargo services. Air India resumed most of its European and North American services, rerouting flights through alternative airspaces and adding technical stops to accommodate the ongoing restrictions.
“Travellers are advised not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time,” Dubai Airports stated.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Dubai Airports issued a travel advisory reiterating that only those with confirmed flight details should approach the airport. The advisory aims to prevent unnecessary crowding and ensure that only eligible passengers are processed during the limited operational window.
Analysis showed that the recent conflict has significantly disrupted the region’s reputation for stability, with major airports and stock exchanges temporarily closed. The UAE’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that over 172 missiles and 817 drones were launched at the country, with some civilian casualties reported. The economic impact is expected to be substantial, given the UAE’s reliance on tourism, finance, and aviation.
Travel disruptions have left hundreds of Indians and other foreign nationals stranded in Dubai and other hub airports as coverage revealed. Many have appealed to their respective governments for assistance, and authorities are coordinating efforts to ensure their safe return once conditions allow.
“The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport,” Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu wrote on social media.
Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao was among those stranded in Dubai following the suspension of flight operations as reporting indicated. He had travelled to Dubai for personal reasons and is expected to return once regular services resume.
Efforts to repatriate stranded passengers are ongoing, with airlines and authorities coordinating closely at this stage. Passengers are urged to remain in contact with their airlines and follow official advisories for updates on flight schedules and safety protocols.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.