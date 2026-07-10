DTC To Replace Pink Tickets With Pink Saheli Smart Card

From 1 August 2026, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will discontinue the use of pink paper tickets for free travel on its buses. Only the Pink Saheli Smart Card will be accepted for availing free rides by eligible women and transgender persons. Those without the card will be required to purchase regular tickets for travel on DTC buses.
According to Mongabay, the Pink Saheli Smart Card is a contactless travel card designed specifically for women and transgender persons residing in Delhi. The card enables eligible users to access free travel on DTC and cluster buses, replacing the earlier system of issuing pink paper tickets for each journey.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the Pink Saheli Smart Card Yojana is an initiative by the Delhi government to promote safe, accessible, and cost-free public transport for women and transgender persons. The scheme aims to encourage greater mobility and participation in public life by removing fare barriers for these groups.
The application process for the Pink Saheli Smart Card requires eligible applicants to provide proof of residence in Delhi and a valid identity document. Application details include filling out an online or offline form, submitting necessary documents, and visiting designated counters or kiosks set up by DTC for card issuance.
Applicants must ensure that all information provided matches their official documents, as verification procedures are in place to confirm eligibility. Once approved, the Pink Saheli Smart Card is issued and can be used immediately for free travel on DTC and cluster buses.
The Pink Saheli Smart Card "is a step towards ensuring safe and affordable public transport for women and transgender persons in Delhi," according to official statements referenced in the sources.
For those who do not possess the Pink Saheli Smart Card after 1 August, DTC will require the purchase of regular tickets for bus travel. Coverage revealed that the transition period is intended to allow all eligible individuals sufficient time to apply for and receive their smart cards before the paper ticket system is phased out.
In addition to online application options, DTC has established physical counters at major bus terminals and depots to assist applicants. Analysis showed that these counters are equipped to handle document verification and card distribution, streamlining the process for those without internet access.
Applicants are advised to check the official DTC website or visit designated counters for the most up-to-date information on required documents and application procedures. The Pink Saheli Smart Card remains valid for a specified period and must be renewed as per DTC guidelines as details emerged.
"Only Pink Saheli Smart Card holders will be eligible for free travel from 1 August. Others must purchase regular tickets," DTC officials have clarified in public notices.
Efforts are ongoing to ensure that all eligible women and transgender persons are informed about the new requirements and have access to the application process. Reporting indicated that DTC is conducting awareness campaigns and providing assistance at bus stops to facilitate a smooth transition to the Pink Saheli Smart Card system.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.