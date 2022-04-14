ADVERTISEMENT

One Dead, Three Feared To Have Drowned In Delhi’s Yamuna River

On Wednesday, Farman's body was found trapped in mud in the river. While the other three are still missing.

More than 16 hours after four children drowned in Yamuna river in the national capital, body of one minor boy was recovered while the search operation is still on to rescue the other three children who are reported to be missing.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at 3:30 pm. The children were identified as Mohammed Ali (11), Sahil (13), Farman (13) and Rihan (13).

On Wednesday, 13 April, at nearly 5 pm, Farman's body was found trapped in mud in the river. While the other three are still missing.

According to the police, all four children were residents of Kalindi Kunj and had gone to play near the banks of river Yamuna.

The police said they suspected that the children decided to step inside the water to play. They could not cope up with the current of the river and were swept away.

The search operation started with boat club staff which helped the Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service. The search for other three boys still continues.

