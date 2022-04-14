One Dead, Three Feared To Have Drowned In Delhi’s Yamuna River

More than 16 hours after four children drowned in Yamuna river in the national capital, body of one minor boy was recovered while the search operation is still on to rescue the other three children who are reported to be missing.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at 3:30 pm. The children were identified as Mohammed Ali (11), Sahil (13), Farman (13) and Rihan (13).

On Wednesday, 13 April, at nearly 5 pm, Farman's body was found trapped in mud in the river. While the other three are still missing.