UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Plant Hit by Drone Strike, Fire Breaks Out

On 17 May 2026, a drone strike caused a fire in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region. Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries, and radiological safety levels remained unaffected. The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation stated that all essential systems at the plant continued to operate normally, and the incident did not impact nuclear safety or plant operations.
According to The Indian Express, the fire was swiftly contained by emergency teams, and the Abu Dhabi Media Office urged the public to rely on official sources for information. The statement clarified that the fire occurred in an external generator, not within the reactor or core operational areas of the facility.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reiterated that the plant’s essential systems were unaffected and that radiological safety was not compromised. No injuries were reported among staff or emergency responders.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran. The statement from the Abu Dhabi Media Office did not attribute responsibility for the drone strike, and no group has claimed responsibility as of the latest updates.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office stated, “No injuries were reported, and there was no impact on radiological safety levels. All precautionary measures were taken, and the situation was swiftly contained.”
International oversight was provided by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which confirmed it had been informed by UAE authorities that there were no radiation risks following the attack. The IAEA stated it was closely monitoring the situation and stood ready to provide assistance if required.
Emergency response teams acted promptly following official statements, ensuring that the fire did not spread beyond the affected generator. The Barakah facility, the UAE’s first nuclear power plant, continued normal operations throughout the incident.
Regional security concerns have increased as tensions persist in the Gulf, but UAE authorities have not released further details regarding the origin of the drone or potential suspects.
The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation confirmed, “The safety of the power plant or the readiness of its essential systems was not affected, and all units at the Barakah facility are operating normally.”
Public communication has focused on preventing misinformation as authorities advised residents and social media users to avoid spreading unverified information and to rely solely on official updates regarding the incident.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.