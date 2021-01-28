Doval, US NSA Jake Sullivan Discuss Continuing Close Cooperation

Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and his American counterpart Jake Sullivan discussed continuing close co-operation in the Indo-Pacific region and promoting regional security, according to the White House.

During their phone conversation on Wednesday, 27 January Sullivan ‘reaffirmed President (Joe) Biden's commitment to a strong and enduring US-India strategic partnership based on our shared commitment to democracy’, the White House said in a statement.

‘Renewing efforts to collaborate on global challenges, including Covid-19 and climate change’ also figured in their talks, it said.

Climate change figuring in their discussion shows the elevation of climate change to a matter of national security involving intelligence agencies by Biden.