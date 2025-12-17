Donald Trump Expands Travel Ban To 20 More Countries for 'Security of the US'

The Trump administration announced on 17 December 2025 that it is expanding travel restrictions to an additional 20 countries and the Palestinian Authority. This move effectively doubles the number of nations affected by the travel ban, which was initially implemented earlier in the year.

The newly added countries include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria, which will face full travel bans. Additionally, the administration has imposed new limits on 15 other countries, including Nigeria, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe, which will now face partial restrictions. The changes are set to take effect on 1 January 2026.

According to The Indian Express, the expansion of the travel ban is part of the administration's ongoing efforts to tighten US entry standards for travel and immigration. This decision follows the arrest of an Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard troops over the Thanksgiving weekend, which the administration cited as a security concern.