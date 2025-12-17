Donald Trump Expands Travel Ban To 20 More Countries for 'Security of the US'

The Trump administration announced on 17 December 2025 that it is expanding travel restrictions to an additional 20 countries and the Palestinian Authority. This move effectively doubles the number of nations affected by the travel ban, which was initially implemented earlier in the year.
The newly added countries include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria, which will face full travel bans. Additionally, the administration has imposed new limits on 15 other countries, including Nigeria, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe, which will now face partial restrictions. The changes are set to take effect on 1 January 2026.
According to The Indian Express, the expansion of the travel ban is part of the administration's ongoing efforts to tighten US entry standards for travel and immigration. This decision follows the arrest of an Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard troops over the Thanksgiving weekend, which the administration cited as a security concern.
The travel ban now includes a total of 39 countries, with the administration stating that many of these nations have “widespread corruption, fraudulent or unreliable civil documents and criminal records.” These factors make it difficult for US authorities to vet citizens from these countries for travel to the United States.
Previously, in June 2025, President Donald Trump had announced that citizens of 12 countries would be banned from entering the United States, while those from seven others would face restrictions. The initial list included countries such as Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, and Iran.
As reported by BBC, the White House emphasised that the restrictions are intended to protect the security of the United States.
The administration has indicated that these restrictions will remain in place until the affected countries demonstrate “credible improvements” in identity management and cooperation with US immigration authorities.
In addition to the full travel bans, the administration has also moved Laos and Sierra Leone from partial restrictions to full bans. The new restrictions will apply to both individuals seeking to visit the US and those wishing to emigrate.
The administration has stated that exceptions will apply to lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, diplomats, and athletes traveling for major sporting events. Case-by-case waivers will also be available where travel is deemed to be in the national interest.
According to The Hindu, the announcement has sparked criticism from various advocacy groups who argue that the travel ban unfairly targets individuals based on their nationality and does not effectively address the underlying security concerns.
The expansion of the travel ban has raised concerns among countries newly affected by the restrictions. For instance, the government of Dominica has stated that it is treating the issue with “utmost seriousness and urgency” and is reaching out to US officials for clarification on the implications of the new restrictions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.