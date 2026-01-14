Digvijaya Singh To Vacate Rajya Sabha Seat, Will Not Seek Another Term

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has announced that he will not seek a third term in the Rajya Sabha. His current six-year tenure is scheduled to end on 9 April 2026.
Singh has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2014 and previously served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1993 to 2003. He has also contested and lost two Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and 2024.
According to The Hindu, Singh’s decision follows a request from Madhya Pradesh Congress Scheduled Caste Department President Pradeep Ahirwar, who urged Singh to make way for a representative from the Scheduled Caste community in the Rajya Sabha. Ahirwar’s letter highlighted the importance of representation for the Scheduled Caste community in the upper house.
In his letter, Pradeep Ahirwar wrote, “Placing before you the sentiments and expectations of nearly 17% of Madhya Pradesh’s Scheduled Caste population, I urge you to ensure representation from the Scheduled Caste community in the Rajya Sabha this time. This will not only be in line with social balance and constitutional values but also will strengthen the self-respect and political participation of the Dalit community.”
The report in The Hindu highlighted Singh’s political career, which includes two consecutive terms as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, after which he announced in 2003 that he would not contest elections for the next ten years. He returned to active politics in 2013 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha the following year.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.