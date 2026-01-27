Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Arrested On Sexual Assault Allegations

Actor Nadeem Khan, known for his role in the film Dhurandhar, was arrested by Mumbai Police following allegations of sexual assault made by a 41-year-old domestic worker. The complainant alleged that Khan engaged in a physical relationship with her over nearly a decade on the pretext of marriage.
The case was transferred to Malwani police station after the initial complaint was filed at Versova police station. Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.
According to Financial Express, Nadeem Khan was arrested on 22 January 2026 after the domestic worker filed a formal complaint. The complainant stated that she first met Khan in 2015 while working at the residences of various actors.
She alleged that Khan entered into a relationship with her under a false promise of marriage, and that the alleged assaults occurred at both her home in Malwani and Khan’s residence in Versova.
As reported by Deccan Herald, police officials confirmed the arrest and stated that the alleged exploitation spanned approximately ten years. The complainant claimed that she maintained the relationship believing Khan would marry her, but approached the police after he declined to fulfill the promise. The case was transferred to Malwani police station as the first alleged incident took place within its jurisdiction.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the woman worked as a domestic help for different actors and gradually became close to Khan after meeting him in 2015. The relationship reportedly continued for nearly a decade, with the alleged sexual encounters taking place at both her home and Khan’s residence. Police stated, “We have arrested the actor based on the woman's statement and are verifying the allegations.”
“We have arrested the actor based on the woman's statement and are verifying the allegations,” a Malwani police officer said.
Further details indicate that the complainant began working at Khan’s residence about a decade ago. She alleged that the relationship was initiated after Khan promised marriage, and that the promise was not fulfilled, leading her to file a complaint. The case was initially registered as a Zero FIR at Versova and then transferred to Malwani police station for jurisdictional reasons.
Police sources confirmed during the investigation that the complainant had previously worked in the homes of several actors before coming into contact with Khan. The relationship reportedly continued for nearly ten years, with the complainant stating she believed Khan would eventually marry her. The investigation is ongoing, and police are verifying the woman’s statement and checking for any prior complaints or similar patterns of behavior.
“Since the alleged physical relationship took place for the first time at the complainant’s house within the jurisdiction of Malvani police, and the victim resides in that area, Versova Police transferred the case on zero FIR to Malvani police,” police said.
Background information shows that Nadeem Khan has worked in the film industry for several years, primarily in supporting roles across films, television, and theatre. He played the role of Akhlak in Dhurandhar and has appeared in films such as Mimi, Vadh, and Dhadak. He is also set to appear in the upcoming film Vadh 2, scheduled for release on 6 February 2026.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Malwani police, who are verifying the allegations and examining the circumstances surrounding the complaint. No formal public statement has been issued by Nadeem Khan or his representatives since the arrest was confirmed.
“Investigators said a further probe into the case is ongoing,” police officials stated.
