Four Detained In Bareilly For 'Selling Non-Veg' On Kanwar Route

Four individuals were detained in Bareilly after police raided two shops allegedly selling non-vegetarian food along designated Kanwar Yatra routes. The action was taken during the Sawan month, a period of heightened religious activity, and included the demolition of one shop’s structure. Authorities had previously warned traders against selling meat, chicken, or fish along these routes, with increased surveillance implemented to enforce the directive.
According to The Hindu, the first incident occurred near the old Roadways bus stand in Bahedi, where police found chicken biryani being sold despite prior warnings. Two shopkeepers, identified as Salman and Raees, were detained, and a JCB was used to remove the shop’s tin shed and counter. Later, two more individuals were detained from another shop near the bakery area.
Increased surveillance has been established along the Bareilly-Bahedi route and other major Kanwar Yatra routes to monitor compliance with the ban on non-vegetarian food sales. Officials stated that instructions regarding the prohibition had already been issued and that further violations would result in legal action.
As highlighted by The Hindu, a similar ban is enforced in Muzaffarnagar, where hotels and roadside eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route are prohibited from cooking or serving non-vegetarian food. Owners are also required to display their licences and paperwork, and the use of onions and garlic in food preparation is restricted during the pilgrimage period.
Six teams have been formed in Muzaffarnagar to check food items at eateries, and stale food is not permitted. Food safety measures include mandatory display of owner details, licences, and QR codes for the food safety app. The district has also set standard rates for essential items to prevent overcharging.
“Cooking and serving non-vegetarian foods in hotels and dhabas have been banned on the Kanwar Yatra route. The hotel and dhaba owners have also been told not to use onions and garlic in cooking and serving food,” Assistant Commissioner Food Archana Dheeran said.
Authorities in both Bareilly and Muzaffarnagar have warned that violations of these restrictions will result in legal consequences. Enforcement actions have included detentions and demolition of shop structures in Bareilly, while in Muzaffarnagar, regulatory checks and documentation requirements are being strictly implemented.
In addition to food restrictions, traffic diversions have been put in place in regions such as Gurugram to facilitate the safe movement of Kanwariyas returning from Haridwar, reflecting broader administrative measures during the pilgrimage.
“Authorities have increased surveillance along the Bareilly-Bahedi route and other major Kanwar routes to check the sale of meat, chicken and fish in restricted or designated areas,” Bahedi Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh stated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.